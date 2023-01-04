Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $10

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: JSPR] traded at a high on 01/03/23, posting a 467.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.74. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Jasper Therapeutics Announces Positive Clinical Data from a Phase I/II Trial of Briquilimab as a Conditioning Treatment in Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia.

All three sickle cell disease participants treated with briquilimab successfully engrafted with neutrophil engraftment within 12-16 days.

First two participants with peripheral blood chimerism at 60 days after allogeneic stem cell transplant achieved 100% donor myeloid chimerism.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 62450375 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stands at 46.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 22.34%.

The market cap for JSPR stock reached $99.27 million, with 36.57 million shares outstanding and 25.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 69.68K shares, JSPR reached a trading volume of 62450375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JSPR shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JSPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 394.58. With this latest performance, JSPR shares gained by 346.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.46 for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6800, while it was recorded at 0.9700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8700 for the last 200 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

There are presently around $56 million, or 61.50% of JSPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JSPR stocks are: QIMING U.S. VENTURES MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,852,982, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; ABINGWORTH LLP, holding 5,628,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.42 million in JSPR stocks shares; and VELAN CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $8.82 million in JSPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:JSPR] by around 796,939 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 354,509 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 19,185,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,337,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JSPR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 341,500 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 34,002 shares during the same period.