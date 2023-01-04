HP Inc. [HPQ] Is Currently -0.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] loss -0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $26.75 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Archive files “.ZIP past” Office docs as most common malicious file type for the first time.

HP Wolf Security report shows powerful combination of archive files and HTML smuggling is helping threat actors hoodwink detection tools.

HP Inc. represents 996.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.44 billion with the latest information. HPQ stock price has been found in the range of $26.575 to $27.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.90M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 6429028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $29.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $50 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on HPQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 10.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for HPQ stock

HP Inc. [HPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -10.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.48 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.23, while it was recorded at 26.85 for the last single week of trading, and 31.97 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.21 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.16.

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 1.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HP Inc. [HPQ]

There are presently around $21,151 million, or 83.70% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 104,476,035, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 94,830,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.43 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -7.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 374 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 24,254,003 shares. Additionally, 580 investors decreased positions by around 70,135,130 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 696,291,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 790,680,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,215,521 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 6,306,795 shares during the same period.