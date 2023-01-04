Guggenheim lifts Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FATE] gained 0.79% or 0.08 points to close at $10.17 with a heavy trading volume of 10036806 shares. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Fate Therapeutics Features Multiple Novel Approaches to Eliminate Conditioning Chemotherapy for Off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived Cell Therapies at 2022 ASH Annual Meeting.

Next-generation Engineering Strategies Designed to Resist Host Immune Cell Rejection Show Enhanced Functionality and Persistence of iPSC-derived Cells in Preclinical Allogeneic Models.

It opened the trading session at $9.94, the shares rose to $10.75 and dropped to $9.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FATE points out that the company has recorded -65.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, FATE reached to a volume of 10036806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $59.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on FATE stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FATE shares from 98 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25.

Trading performance analysis for FATE stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.63. With this latest performance, FATE shares dropped by -50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.74 for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.84, while it was recorded at 10.06 for the last single week of trading, and 25.69 for the last 200 days.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] shares currently have an operating margin of -388.56 and a Gross Margin at +89.52. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -379.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.48.

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]

There are presently around $1,100 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FATE stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 12,957,222, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 11,655,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.54 million in FATE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $83.71 million in FATE stock with ownership of nearly -0.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fate Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FATE] by around 5,722,566 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 7,440,457 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 95,047,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,210,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FATE stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,450,693 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 703,082 shares during the same period.