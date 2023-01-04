For The Western Union Company [WU], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] price surged by 2.32 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Study: Almost 60% of Saudi Arabia Consumers Choose Only Digital Money-Transfer Platforms, but Choice Still Matters.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

47% of consumers who send money transfers believe that digital is the future for cross-border money movement, but many still want choice between online and in-person experiences.

Consumers expect to send or receive more money in the next 12 months, as senders struggle with cost-of-living dichotomy.

A sum of 5847337 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.17M shares. The Western Union Company shares reached a high of $14.12 and dropped to a low of $13.805 until finishing in the latest session at $14.09.

The one-year WU stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.03. The average equity rating for WU stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $13.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while Wolfe Research kept a Underperform rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.41.

WU Stock Performance Analysis:

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.99 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.78, while it was recorded at 13.85 for the last single week of trading, and 15.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Western Union Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.63 and a Gross Margin at +39.36. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 297.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80.

WU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to -11.05%.

The Western Union Company [WU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,359 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62,496,825, which is approximately -0.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,774,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $644.97 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $247.54 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -20.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 35,836,895 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 31,609,636 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 312,870,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,316,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,420,942 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,311,157 shares during the same period.