For StoneCo Ltd. [STNE], Analyst sees a drop to $15. What next?

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] traded at a low on 01/03/23, posting a -10.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.47. The company report on November 29, 2022 that StoneCo Announces Approval of Founders’ Corporate Restructuring by the Brazilian Central Bank.

As a result of the corporate restructuring, there will be a decrease in the concentration of votes held by our founding shareholders, who will collectively and individually have less than 50% of the voting power.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9836970 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of StoneCo Ltd. stands at 6.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.81%.

The market cap for STNE stock reached $2.66 billion, with 312.40 million shares outstanding and 247.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, STNE reached a trading volume of 9836970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $11.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $7.50 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $16, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on STNE stock. On September 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for STNE shares from 9.80 to 7.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 28.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has STNE stock performed recently?

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.77. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -27.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.33 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.31, while it was recorded at 9.14 for the last single week of trading, and 10.03 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. StoneCo Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.69.

StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 28.15%.

Insider trade positions for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

There are presently around $1,589 million, or 68.60% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,451,911, which is approximately 27.801% of the company’s market cap and around 10.66% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 10,695,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.59 million in STNE stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $81.28 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly 0.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneCo Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 40,001,420 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 38,679,949 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 108,959,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,640,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,755,779 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 8,876,742 shares during the same period.