For CVS Health Corporation [CVS], Analyst sees a drop to $100. What next?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $93.05 during the day while it closed the day at $92.91. The company report on December 22, 2022 that CVS Health to present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that President and CEO Karen S. Lynch and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2023, at approximately 8:15 a.m. pacific time.

An audio webcast of the event will be broadcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website at investors.cvshealth.com where it will be archived for a period of one year.

CVS Health Corporation stock has also loss -0.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVS stock has declined by -4.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.41% and lost -0.30% year-on date.

The market cap for CVS stock reached $122.42 billion, with 1.31 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 6413363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $117.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $124 to $119. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CVS shares from 122 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CVS stock trade performance evaluation

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -8.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.80 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.54, while it was recorded at 93.07 for the last single week of trading, and 98.10 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.47%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $95,200 million, or 80.70% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,934,841, which is approximately 1.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,850,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.72 billion in CVS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.66 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 3.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,151 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 35,649,008 shares. Additionally, 1,020 investors decreased positions by around 29,549,103 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 959,451,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,024,649,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,134,004 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,521,114 shares during the same period.