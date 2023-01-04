For Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI], Analyst sees a rise to $52. What next?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] closed the trading session at $43.19 on 01/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.38, while the highest price level was $43.63. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Bath & Body Works Appoints Heather Hollander Vice President, Investor Relations.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Hollander is a well-established voice in the institutional investor and research analyst community with an impressive career of financial leadership roles spanning investor relations, finance, analytics and strategy at leading consumer brand companies, including Nordstrom, Lowe’s, Bloomin’ Brands and Burger King.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.49 percent and weekly performance of 2.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 55.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, BBWI reached to a volume of 5256611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $49.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

BBWI stock trade performance evaluation

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.98. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.37 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.33, while it was recorded at 41.94 for the last single week of trading, and 39.20 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +48.93. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.64.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 2.92%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,478 million, or 96.60% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,215,793, which is approximately -4.674% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 20,630,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $891.02 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $733.25 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly -9.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 36,504,622 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 47,133,891 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 135,806,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,444,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,846,003 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 11,696,017 shares during the same period.