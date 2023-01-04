Coty Inc. [COTY] Revenue clocked in at $5.32 billion, up 2.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.845 during the day while it closed the day at $8.77. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Coty Sells Fragrance License Back to Lacoste, Advancing Strategic Objectives.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Coty (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, today announced the sale of its Lacoste fragrance license back to Lacoste by mutual agreement.

Under Coty’s management in the last 6 years, Lacoste men’s fragrances have secured a premium+ positioning in the market, with two award winning pillars, L’Homme and Match Point, multiple innovations, and a 17-place improvement in French market rankings.

Coty Inc. stock has also gained 5.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COTY stock has inclined by 34.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.76% and gained 2.45% year-on date.

The market cap for COTY stock reached $7.53 billion, with 842.00 million shares outstanding and 351.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 9222860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $10.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $9 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

COTY stock trade performance evaluation

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.54 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.58, while it was recorded at 8.57 for the last single week of trading, and 7.55 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 21.80%.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,998 million, or 37.80% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,307,085, which is approximately 1.16% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,323,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.09 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $257.86 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 38,250,317 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 52,721,149 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 250,838,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,810,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,826,682 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 9,199,454 shares during the same period.