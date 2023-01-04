Centene Corporation [CNC] Is Currently -2.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] closed the trading session at $79.74 on 01/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $78.86, while the highest price level was $83.61. The company report on January 3, 2023 that CENTENE’S HEALTH NET ISSUED NEW MEDI-CAL DIRECT CONTRACTS BY CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH CARE SERVICES.

Health Net to Serve Members in 10 counties including Los Angeles and Sacramento Counties.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) has selected its California subsidiary Health Net of California (Health Net) for direct contracts in Los Angeles and Sacramento counties, increasing the number of direct county contracts by DHCS to 10.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.77 percent and weekly performance of -2.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, CNC reached to a volume of 6391628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $100.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $103 to $99, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.00.

CNC stock trade performance evaluation

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.01 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.12, while it was recorded at 81.33 for the last single week of trading, and 84.75 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Centene Corporation [CNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 11.09%.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,366 million, or 98.40% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,173,608, which is approximately -0.246% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 48,666,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.88 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.36 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly -0.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

404 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 30,811,167 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 40,004,492 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 460,489,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 531,305,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,161,278 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 14,338,678 shares during the same period.