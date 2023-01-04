Barclays PLC [BCS] is 2.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.31%. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Barclays Bank PLC Announces Purchase Price of Cash Tender Offer for its iPath® S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (ticker OILNF).

Barclays Bank PLC (the “Issuer”) announced today that it has determined the purchase price in connection with its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase any and all of its iPath® S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs due August 14, 2036 (CUSIP: 06738C760/ISIN: US06738C7609) (the “Notes”). The Offer and related solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) from holders of the Notes (the “Noteholders”) to amend certain provisions of the Notes are subject to the conditions and restrictions set out in the Amended and Restated Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated December 1, 2022 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Statement”). The Offer and Consent Solicitation were amended and extended on December 1, 2022. Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Statement.

In accordance with the terms of the Offer, the purchase price of the Notes is $202.08 per Note (the “Purchase Price”). The Purchase Price reflects a 3% premium to the Closing Indicative Note Value of the Notes on January 3, 2023, which was $196.19. The Offer and Consent Solicitation will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 3, 2023 (the “Expiration Deadline”), unless extended or early terminated by the Issuer, in which case notification to that effect will be given by or on behalf of the Issuer in accordance with the methods set out in the Statement. To receive the Purchase Price, Noteholders must validly tender and not withdraw their Notes prior to the Expiration Deadline.

Over the last 12 months, BCS stock dropped by -23.00%. The one-year Barclays PLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.5. The average equity rating for BCS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.04 billion, with 4.04 billion shares outstanding and 3.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, BCS stock reached a trading volume of 6075381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Barclays PLC [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $8.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 376.73.

BCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Barclays PLC [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.56 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.52, while it was recorded at 7.82 for the last single week of trading, and 7.67 for the last 200 days.

BCS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Barclays PLC [BCS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,165 million, or 3.50% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 15,546,546, which is approximately -1.129% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 11,746,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.62 million in BCS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $85.67 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly 4.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 14,231,419 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 14,213,012 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 117,768,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,213,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,720,424 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,453,338 shares during the same period.