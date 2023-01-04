Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] moved down -1.65: Why It’s Important

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.9688 during the day while it closed the day at $0.91. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Aurora’s Greybeard Brand Wins KIND Magazine’s ‘Best Diamonds of the Year’ Award.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, is excited to announce its Greybeard Cannabis Co. brand has won KIND Magazine’s ‘Best Diamonds of the Year’ award, as voted by hundreds of budtenders, store managers and independent cannabis retail owners across Canada.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock has also loss -2.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACB stock has declined by -26.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.28% and lost -1.65% year-on date.

The market cap for ACB stock reached $363.26 million, with 300.44 million shares outstanding and 275.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.04M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 5182349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

ACB stock trade performance evaluation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -31.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.85 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2024, while it was recorded at 0.8881 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8228 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.59 and a Gross Margin at -65.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.25.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38 million, or 20.89% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 10,601,833, which is approximately 0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,250,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.85 million in ACB stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $3.32 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 37.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 8,271,970 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 16,633,667 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 17,053,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,958,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 938,535 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,271,524 shares during the same period.