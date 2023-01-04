Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] Revenue clocked in at $129.00 million, up 37.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] closed the trading session at $5.94 on 01/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.31, while the highest price level was $6.21. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Aurinia Reports New Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the course of autoimmune disease, announced that the Company’s Compensation Committee granted 2 new employees inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 12,650 common shares, at a per share exercise price of $5.94, the closing price of Aurinia’s common stock on January 3, 2023, and an aggregate of 7,730 inducement restricted stock units (RSUs). The inducement stock options and RSUs have a grant date of January 3, 2023. The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering employment with Aurinia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement stock options have a ten-year term and vest over three years with one-third of the shares vesting on the twelve month anniversary from the grant date, and the remaining options vesting in twenty-four equal monthly installments thereafter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.50 percent and weekly performance of 31.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, AUPH reached to a volume of 18450626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $11.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $34 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $31, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

AUPH stock trade performance evaluation

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.13. With this latest performance, AUPH shares gained by 17.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.25 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.33, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 8.71 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.05 and a Gross Margin at +93.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.94.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $328 million, or 40.50% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,713,055, which is approximately -1.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 5,677,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.72 million in AUPH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $29.67 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 2.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 12,672,312 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 7,372,017 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 35,202,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,247,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,213,604 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,914,694 shares during the same period.