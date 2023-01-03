why Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.10

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.6304 during the day while it closed the day at $5.55. The company report on December 28, 2022 that Yamana Announces Filing and Public Availability of Management Information Circular in Connection With the Proposed Arrangement With Agnico Eagle and Pan American.

The Information Circular has been publicly filed and is available under Yamana’s profile on www.sedar.com and is also available on the Company’s website at www.yamana.com.

Yamana Gold Inc. stock has also loss -1.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AUY stock has inclined by 22.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.60% and gained 31.52% year-on date.

The market cap for AUY stock reached $5.38 billion, with 961.06 million shares outstanding and 957.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.49M shares, AUY reached a trading volume of 10635756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $6.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AUY stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AUY shares from 8.25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 33.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AUY stock trade performance evaluation

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, AUY shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.15, while it was recorded at 5.63 for the last single week of trading, and 5.06 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.10 and a Gross Margin at +34.54. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73.

Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,145 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 109,844,657, which is approximately -2.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,727,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.64 million in AUY stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $158.35 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 368.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 110,714,585 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 77,053,029 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 378,967,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,734,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,767,555 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 15,087,458 shares during the same period.