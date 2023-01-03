why Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.53

Shaw Communications Inc. [NYSE: SJR] gained 9.06% or 2.39 points to close at $28.78 with a heavy trading volume of 10638013 shares. The company report on January 2, 2023 that Shaw Communications Statement on Decision by Competition Tribunal.

The Competition Tribunal’s ruling is comprehensive, thoughtful, well-reasoned and clear in its finding that the proposed Shaw-Videotron-Rogers transactions are “not likely to prevent or lessen competition substantially.”.

It opened the trading session at $28.97, the shares rose to $29.089 and dropped to $28.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SJR points out that the company has recorded -3.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 549.34K shares, SJR reached to a volume of 10638013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJR shares is $18.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Shaw Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Shaw Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shaw Communications Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for SJR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for SJR stock

Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.26. With this latest performance, SJR shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.40 for Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.64, while it was recorded at 26.78 for the last single week of trading, and 27.41 for the last 200 days.

Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.99 and a Gross Margin at +23.99. Shaw Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84.

Shaw Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shaw Communications Inc. go to 4.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]

There are presently around $7,785 million, or 61.00% of SJR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 25,544,080, which is approximately 8.169% of the company’s market cap and around 13.20% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 20,732,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $596.68 million in SJR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $442.29 million in SJR stock with ownership of nearly 3.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shaw Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Shaw Communications Inc. [NYSE:SJR] by around 37,424,535 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 30,414,122 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 202,673,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,511,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,937,293 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,386,269 shares during the same period.