why Apple Inc. [AAPL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $176.20

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $129.95 during the day while it closed the day at $129.93. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Purpose Investments Debuts Yield Shares, the World’s First Yield-Focused Single-Stock ETFs.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Yield Shares seek to provide investors with enhanced* monthly distributions from individual stocks of world-class companies.

Apple Inc. stock has also loss -1.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAPL stock has declined by -5.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.48% and lost -26.83% year-on date.

The market cap for AAPL stock reached $2061.85 billion, with 16.03 billion shares outstanding and 15.90 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 84.40M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 76859377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $176.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $190 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $200, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on AAPL stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AAPL shares from 185 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 4.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AAPL stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -12.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.38 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.08, while it was recorded at 129.49 for the last single week of trading, and 151.61 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36.

Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.73%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,201,908 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,272,378,901, which is approximately -0.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,020,245,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.56 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $116.26 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,778 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 197,578,258 shares. Additionally, 2,287 investors decreased positions by around 214,420,510 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 8,838,428,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,250,427,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,296,041 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 8,690,775 shares during the same period.