Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Federated Hermes Inc. [FHI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Federated Hermes Inc. [NYSE: FHI] price plunged by -0.66 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) as of Nov. 30, 2022, is now available in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com. To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email CEinfo@federatedinv.com or write to Federated Hermes, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $624.4 billion in assets under management, as of Sept. 30, 2022. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

A sum of 421666 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 603.89K shares. Federated Hermes Inc. shares reached a high of $36.68 and dropped to a low of $36.04 until finishing in the latest session at $36.31.

The one-year FHI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.31. The average equity rating for FHI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Federated Hermes Inc. [FHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHI shares is $37.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Federated Hermes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $198.50 to $28.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Federated Hermes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on FHI stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FHI shares from 35 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Federated Hermes Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHI in the course of the last twelve months was 48.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

FHI Stock Performance Analysis:

Federated Hermes Inc. [FHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, FHI shares dropped by -4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for Federated Hermes Inc. [FHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.79, while it was recorded at 35.99 for the last single week of trading, and 33.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Federated Hermes Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Federated Hermes Inc. [FHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.73 and a Gross Margin at +85.47. Federated Hermes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.51.

Federated Hermes Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

FHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Federated Hermes Inc. go to 10.94%.

Federated Hermes Inc. [FHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,600 million, or 81.90% of FHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,751,788, which is approximately -4.971% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,279,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $300.64 million in FHI stocks shares; and SCHNEIDER DOWNS WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORS, LP, currently with $117.47 million in FHI stock with ownership of nearly -1.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Federated Hermes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Federated Hermes Inc. [NYSE:FHI] by around 4,674,904 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 6,688,134 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 60,239,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,602,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,075,169 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 924,096 shares during the same period.