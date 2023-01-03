Wall Street Analyst Initiated New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. What else is Wall St. saying

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] closed the trading session at $8.60 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.52, while the highest price level was $8.67. The company report on December 1, 2022 that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Combining the Best of Both Banks to Create the 24th Largest Regional Bank in the Country.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.57 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.82M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 7220403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $10.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42.

NYCB stock trade performance evaluation

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.99, while it was recorded at 8.61 for the last single week of trading, and 9.52 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.59. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,206 million, or 44.10% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 84,289,203, which is approximately -0.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,858,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $574.98 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $331.39 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly -3.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 33,221,469 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 30,652,686 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 425,180,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 489,054,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,110,719 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,572,368 shares during the same period.