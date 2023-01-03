Wall Street Analyst Initiated Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] price plunged by -0.39 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Kinder Morgan Announces 2023 Financial Expectations.

$1.13 dividend per share; $1.12 net income attributable to KMI per share; and $7.7 billion Adjusted EBITDA.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced its preliminary 2023 financial projections. “We expect 2023 to be another very good year for Kinder Morgan, with strong market fundamentals, continued robust growth in demand for existing and expanded natural gas transportation, storage, and gathering and processing; and continued demand for refined products midstream services and investments in our Energy Transition Ventures business,” said Steve Kean, KMI Chief Executive Officer. “Those results will be offset by the higher interest rate environment we expect in 2023. We anticipate generating net income attributable to KMI per share of $1.12, flat to our year-end 2022 forecast of $1.12 per share, with Adjusted EBITDA up 3% from 2022 at $7.7 billion, compared to the 2022 forecast of $7.5 billion. We anticipate total segment EBDA of $8.2 billion, up 5% compared to the 2022 forecast. We also expect to end 2023 with a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.0 times, well below our long-term target of 4.5 times.”.

A sum of 7381822 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.97M shares. Kinder Morgan Inc. shares reached a high of $18.20 and dropped to a low of $17.95 until finishing in the latest session at $18.08.

The one-year KMI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.87. The average equity rating for KMI stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $19.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 50.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

KMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.11 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.13, while it was recorded at 18.11 for the last single week of trading, and 18.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinder Morgan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +36.30. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43.

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

KMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -4.52%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,937 million, or 63.00% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 176,745,605, which is approximately 6.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 170,435,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.08 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.59 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 2.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 720 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 83,094,413 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 68,493,488 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 1,227,646,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,379,234,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,004,491 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 11,102,188 shares during the same period.