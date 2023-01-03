VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] Stock trading around $0.10 per share: What’s Next?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] gained 8.65% or 0.01 points to close at $0.10 with a heavy trading volume of 7898135 shares. The company report on December 30, 2022 that Vistagen Advances Intellectual Property Program to Expand Patent Protection for PH94B to Include Treatment of Adjustment Disorder.

Vistagen’s recent patent filings in the U.S. and numerous additional countries mark the next step in the Company’s ongoing efforts to enhance potential commercial protection across its CNS pipeline in key pharmaceutical markets.

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the Company has taken important strategic steps to secure additional patent protection for its lead product candidate, PH94B, through the recent filing of national applications at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and counterpart patent authorities in major pharmaceutical markets outside the U.S. for the treatment of adjustment disorder (AjD).

It opened the trading session at $0.0986, the shares rose to $0.107 and dropped to $0.0921, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VTGN points out that the company has recorded -88.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, VTGN reached to a volume of 7898135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for VTGN stock

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.19. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -25.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.36 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1233, while it was recorded at 0.0963 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5765 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $6 million, or 28.90% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,694,556, which is approximately -0.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 9,096,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.94 million in VTGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.58 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 44.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 13,962,145 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 96,253,801 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 53,735,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,480,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,199,158 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 87,278,481 shares during the same period.