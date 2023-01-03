Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gain 15.82% so far this year. What now?

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.88 during the day while it closed the day at $3.88. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Uranium Energy Corp Wins Award from the U.S. Department of Energy to Supply 300,000 lbs. U3O8 at $59.50/lb. to the Strategic Uranium Reserve.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to announce it has won a $17.85 million award to supply 300,000 pounds of U.S. origin uranium concentrates at $59.50/lb. to the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) – National Nuclear Security Administration (“NNSA”). The award is in response to the NNSA’s Request for Proposals (“RFP”) to establish its strategic national Uranium Reserve program.

The Uranium Reserve was originally designed as a 10-year, $1.5 billion, plan to help revitalize the domestic uranium and conversion industry. The award under the RFP is part of the initial $75 million authorized by Congress in 2020 to advance the U.S. Government’s goal of supporting America’s nuclear fuel supply chain and capabilities. The delivery will be made by book transfer to NNSA in the first quarter of 2023 with U.S. origin uranium currently held in the accounts of UEC.

Uranium Energy Corp. stock has also gained 6.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UEC stock has inclined by 10.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.22% and gained 15.82% year-on date.

The market cap for UEC stock reached $1.41 billion, with 369.80 million shares outstanding and 363.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.59M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 7000518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on UEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24.

UEC stock trade performance evaluation

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.89. With this latest performance, UEC shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.62 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Uranium Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01.

Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $576 million, or 46.10% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 21,284,529, which is approximately -29.191% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,966,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.35 million in UEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $72.52 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly 27.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 25,813,770 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 15,571,014 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 107,096,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,481,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,730,606 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,120,236 shares during the same period.