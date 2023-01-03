UBS lifts Shopify Inc. [SHOP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Shopify Inc. [NYSE: SHOP] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $35.1462 during the day while it closed the day at $34.71. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Shopify Merchants Set New Black Friday Cyber Monday Record with $7.5 Billion in Sales.

Internet, Everywhere–(Newsfile Corp. – November 29, 2022) – Shopify Inc (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, announced today a record-setting Black Friday Cyber Monday weekend, with sales of $7.5 billion* from independent businesses worldwide. That’s a 19% increase in sales from the $6.3 billion during Shopify’s Black Friday Cyber Monday weekend in 2021 (21% on a constant currency basis).

Consumers are approaching this holiday shopping season with intentionality. They’re seeking out good deals from their favorite brands. Shopify’s recent survey of more than 24,000 consumers around the world revealed that three in four (76%) were seeking higher-quality products that will last, and the majority (84%) planned to compare prices for the best discounts before making a purchase during Black Friday Cyber Monday Weekend**.

Shopify Inc. stock has also gained 0.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SHOP stock has inclined by 28.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.51% and lost -74.80% year-on date.

The market cap for SHOP stock reached $44.19 billion, with 1.27 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.35M shares, SHOP reached a trading volume of 13257147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shopify Inc. [SHOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $40.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Shopify Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Shopify Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88.

SHOP stock trade performance evaluation

Shopify Inc. [SHOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, SHOP shares dropped by -15.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.27 for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.77, while it was recorded at 33.91 for the last single week of trading, and 38.76 for the last 200 days.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shopify Inc. [SHOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.10 and a Gross Margin at +52.86. Shopify Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.62.

Shopify Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,778 million, or 65.80% of SHOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 74,826,518, which is approximately 2.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 64,511,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in SHOP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.83 billion in SHOP stock with ownership of nearly 39.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shopify Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 458 institutional holders increased their position in Shopify Inc. [NYSE:SHOP] by around 107,735,339 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 85,603,506 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 520,510,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 713,849,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHOP stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,132,998 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 28,229,395 shares during the same period.