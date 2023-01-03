Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] fell -99.00% so far this year. What now?

Tuesday Morning Corporation [NASDAQ: TUEM] closed the trading session at $0.69 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6552, while the highest price level was $0.95. The company report on December 23, 2022 that Tuesday Morning Announces Voluntary Delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As previously disclosed in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 10, 2022, the Company’s Audit Committee was reduced to two members in connection with the appointment of Andrew Berger as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Accordingly, the Company currently is not compliant with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(2), which requires that the audit committee of a Nasdaq listed company consist of at least three members, each of whom is an independent director pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules. On November 7, 2022, the Company notified Nasdaq of Mr. Berger’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer and resignation from the Audit Committee and the resulting non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(2). The Company also received a letter from Nasdaq indicating the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605 and noting that the Company would, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(4)(B), have a cure period until the earlier of its next annual meeting of shareholders or May 3, 2023 to regain compliance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -99.00 percent and weekly performance of -61.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -93.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -80.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -81.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 119.11K shares, TUEM reached to a volume of 8249074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuesday Morning Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

TUEM stock trade performance evaluation

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -61.08. With this latest performance, TUEM shares dropped by -80.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.00 for Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.2036, while it was recorded at 0.8657 for the last single week of trading, and 12.0248 for the last 200 days.

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.54 and a Gross Margin at +25.58. Tuesday Morning Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.28.

Tuesday Morning Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 30.00% of TUEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUEM stocks are: OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 741,174, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; TENSILE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 671,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in TUEM stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $80000.0 in TUEM stock with ownership of nearly -15.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tuesday Morning Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Tuesday Morning Corporation [NASDAQ:TUEM] by around 25,368 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 716,893 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 1,042,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,785,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUEM stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,198 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 640,071 shares during the same period.