TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] Revenue clocked in at $170.70 million, down -26.18% YTD: What’s Next?

TrueCar Inc. [NASDAQ: TRUE] gained 2.45% or 0.06 points to close at $2.51 with a heavy trading volume of 195226 shares. The company report on December 29, 2022 that TrueCar Releases Analysis of December Industry Sales.

Heading into 2023, more indications that OEMs and Dealers will look to stimulate demand.

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,275,694 units in December 2022, up 4.5% from a year ago and up about 4% from November 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month’s seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 13.3 million, up 3% from December 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,096,411 units, about even from a year ago and up about 3% from November 2022.

It opened the trading session at $2.40, the shares rose to $2.525 and dropped to $2.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRUE points out that the company has recorded -4.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -93.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 614.66K shares, TRUE reached to a volume of 195226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRUE shares is $3.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for TrueCar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for TrueCar Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TrueCar Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

Trading performance analysis for TRUE stock

TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.26. With this latest performance, TRUE shares gained by 0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.87 for TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 2.62 for the last 200 days.

TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.72 and a Gross Margin at +83.38. TrueCar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.88.

TrueCar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]

There are presently around $203 million, or 93.20% of TRUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRUE stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 18,626,859, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; UNITED SERVICES AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION, holding 8,190,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.56 million in TRUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.13 million in TRUE stock with ownership of nearly 0.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TrueCar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in TrueCar Inc. [NASDAQ:TRUE] by around 5,384,302 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 8,984,091 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 66,461,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,830,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRUE stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 882,239 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,841,733 shares during the same period.