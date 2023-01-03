Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Is Currently 1.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] gained 1.12% or 1.36 points to close at $123.18 with a heavy trading volume of 156895479 shares. The company report on January 2, 2023 that Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Fourth Quarter 2022.

In the fourth quarter, we produced over 439,000 vehicles and delivered over 405,000 vehicles. In 2022, vehicle deliveries grew 40% YoY to 1.31 million while production grew 47% YoY to 1.37 million.

We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds which again led to a further increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter.

It opened the trading session at $119.95, the shares rose to $124.48 and dropped to $119.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSLA points out that the company has recorded -45.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 102.78M shares, TSLA reached to a volume of 156895479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $243.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $316 to $252. The new note on the price target was released on December 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $250 to $175, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on TSLA stock. On December 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 304 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 9.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for TSLA stock

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -36.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.65 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.79, while it was recorded at 117.99 for the last single week of trading, and 252.09 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.28. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.67.

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 39.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

There are presently around $168,387 million, or 44.80% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 213,024,517, which is approximately 4.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 171,860,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.17 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.27 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly 4.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,465 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 87,497,348 shares. Additionally, 972 investors decreased positions by around 63,213,560 shares, while 370 investors held positions by with 1,216,290,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,367,001,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 217 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,290,020 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,076,704 shares during the same period.