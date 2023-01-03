TAL Education Group [TAL] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $2.90

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] loss -4.86% on the last trading session, reaching $7.05 price per share at the time. The company report on October 28, 2022 that TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2022.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (“TAL” or the “Company”), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended August 31, 2022.

TAL Education Group represents 634.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.81 billion with the latest information. TAL stock price has been found in the range of $7.00 to $7.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.47M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 8551839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $6.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $4.94 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.30 to $4.70, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on TAL stock. On May 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TAL shares from 7.60 to 3.90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53.

Trading performance analysis for TAL stock

TAL Education Group [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.06. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 18.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.73 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.84, while it was recorded at 7.93 for the last single week of trading, and 4.69 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at TAL Education Group [TAL]

There are presently around $1,919 million, or 57.30% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 37,498,497, which is approximately -24.146% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 22,577,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.17 million in TAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $144.76 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 21,355,440 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 53,566,614 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 197,241,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,163,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,611,488 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 10,646,065 shares during the same period.