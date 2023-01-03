Robert W. Baird lifts Swvl Holdings Corp. [SWVL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Swvl Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SWVL] traded at a high on 12/30/22, posting a 29.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.14. The company report on December 30, 2022 that Swvl Announces Commencement of Strategic Review Process.

The Strategic Committee will manage all expressions of interest relating to any proposed Potential Strategic Transactions that may be forthcoming, and will work with professional advisors to assess the fairness of Potential Strategic Transactions to shareholders and other stakeholders and make recommendations to the Company’s Board in respect of all such matters.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 32111202 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Swvl Holdings Corp. stands at 34.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 28.31%.

The market cap for SWVL stock reached $14.30 million, with 106.25 million shares outstanding and 78.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, SWVL reached a trading volume of 32111202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Swvl Holdings Corp. [SWVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWVL shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Swvl Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Swvl Holdings Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22.

How has SWVL stock performed recently?

Swvl Holdings Corp. [SWVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.55. With this latest performance, SWVL shares dropped by -62.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.89 for Swvl Holdings Corp. [SWVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3616, while it was recorded at 0.1109 for the last single week of trading.

Swvl Holdings Corp. [SWVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.46.

Swvl Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Swvl Holdings Corp. [SWVL]

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.50% of SWVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWVL stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 8,304,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 54.20% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 1,138,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in SWVL stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $0.14 million in SWVL stock with ownership of nearly -25.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Swvl Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SWVL] by around 10,476,614 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 385,635 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,031,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,893,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWVL stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,450,191 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 21,603 shares during the same period.