Pfizer Inc. [PFE] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $60

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $51.40 during the day while it closed the day at $51.24. The company report on December 29, 2022 that Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 3 Study of Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Candidate.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 BENEGENE-2 study (NCT03861273) evaluating fidanacogene elaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy, for the treatment of adult males with moderately severe to severe hemophilia B.

The BENEGENE-2 study met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority and superiority in the annualized bleeding rate (ABR) of total bleeds post-fidanacogene elaparvovec infusion versus prophylaxis regimen with Factor IX (FIX), administered as part of usual care. The results demonstrated superiority with a mean ABR for all bleeds of 1.3 for the 12 months from week 12 to month 15 compared to an ABR of 4.43 during the lead-in pre-treatment period of at least six months, resulting in a 71% reduction in ABR (p<0.0001) after a single dose of 5e11 vg/kg of fidanacogene elaparvovec. Key secondary endpoints demonstrated a 78% reduction in treated ABR (p=0.0001) and a 92% reduction in annualized infusion rate (p<0.0001). Mean FIX activity was 27% at 15 months by one-stage SynthASil assay and 25% at 24 months. The mean steady-state FIX:C was significantly higher than the pre-specified threshold of 5% (p<0.0001). Pfizer Inc. stock has also loss -0.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PFE stock has inclined by 17.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.05% and lost -13.23% year-on date. The market cap for PFE stock reached $288.13 billion, with 5.61 billion shares outstanding and 5.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.96M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 11392268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $55.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

PFE stock trade performance evaluation

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.20, while it was recorded at 51.27 for the last single week of trading, and 49.37 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 0.79%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $196,347 million, or 70.50% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 493,584,761, which is approximately 1.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 432,615,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.17 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.74 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,471 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 104,172,480 shares. Additionally, 1,422 investors decreased positions by around 86,343,384 shares, while 357 investors held positions by with 3,641,387,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,831,903,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,235,475 shares, while 177 institutional investors sold positions of 7,051,394 shares during the same period.