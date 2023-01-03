PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Is Currently 0.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] gained 0.94% on the last trading session, reaching $71.22 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2022 that PayPal Announces New Employee Inducement Grants.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it has granted equity awards on December 15, 2022, under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) to new employees who joined PayPal. The grants were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. Information regarding the equity awards can be found on the company’s investor relations website at: https://investor.pypl.com/news-and-events/news/.

About PayPalPayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 430 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

PayPal Holdings Inc. represents 1.15 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $80.44 billion with the latest information. PYPL stock price has been found in the range of $69.06 to $71.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.00M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 10158446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $105.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $115 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $123, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PYPL stock. On August 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PYPL shares from 94 to 114.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for PYPL stock

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.85 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.27, while it was recorded at 69.34 for the last single week of trading, and 86.88 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 11.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $58,995 million, or 76.00% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,857,229, which is approximately 1.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,997,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.34 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.18 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 1.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,105 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 78,132,408 shares. Additionally, 939 investors decreased positions by around 65,915,523 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 684,295,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 828,343,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 239 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,481,825 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 10,436,222 shares during the same period.