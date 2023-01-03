Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Revenue clocked in at $3.81 billion, down -40.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] loss -1.84% or -0.23 points to close at $12.24 with a heavy trading volume of 11692017 shares. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Senior Executive Leadership Transitions at Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) today announced the following key organizational changes at the senior executive leadership level effective January 1, 2023, as part of its robust succession planning process:.

The appointment of Andrea DeMarco, current Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, as President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, succeeding Jason Montague.

It opened the trading session at $12.25, the shares rose to $12.43 and dropped to $12.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NCLH points out that the company has recorded 8.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.85M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 11692017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $19.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $35 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

Trading performance analysis for NCLH stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.35. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -25.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.65 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.61, while it was recorded at 12.48 for the last single week of trading, and 15.27 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $2,981 million, or 58.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,714,581, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 24,084,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.8 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $285.85 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 0.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

253 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 25,244,187 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 24,910,968 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 193,424,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,579,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,009,798 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 4,306,750 shares during the same period.