Nikola Corporation [NKLA] moved down -9.62: Why It’s Important

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] slipped around -0.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.16 at the close of the session, down -9.62%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Nikola Tre FCEV Receives CARB Executive Order.

California HVIP Incentive Program Eligibility Underway.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero tailpipe emission transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, announced that it has received a California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) Zero Emission Powertrain (“ZEP”) Executive Order that is a requirement for Nikola’s Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (“FCEV”) to be eligible for CARB’s Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”) program. Following receipt of this Executive Order, Nikola has submitted an application for eligibility of the Nikola Tre FCEV as an authorized vehicle under the HVIP program for a base incentive amount valued at $240,000 per FCEV truck.

Nikola Corporation stock is now -78.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NKLA Stock saw the intraday high of $2.32 and lowest of $2.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.87, which means current price is +7.46% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.86M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 15132683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $6.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $11 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on NKLA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 19 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has NKLA stock performed recently?

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.25. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -17.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.23 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 5.34 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.18.

Earnings analysis for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Insider trade positions for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

There are presently around $223 million, or 25.80% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,523,620, which is approximately 7.609% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,933,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.9 million in NKLA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.09 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 6.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 14,645,850 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 18,258,174 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 70,471,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,375,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,218,000 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 8,694,638 shares during the same period.