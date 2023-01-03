Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Revenue clocked in at $203.07 billion, down -28.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] slipped around -1.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $239.82 at the close of the session, down -0.49%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Elizabeth Park Capital Management and Calvert Impact selected to co-manage Mission Driven Bank Fund.

Anchor investors Microsoft, Truist tap firms to invest in MDI and CDFI banks.

Elizabeth Park Capital Management (Elizabeth Park) and Calvert Impact announced they are teaming up on an investment fund to invest in mission-driven U.S. banks. The Mission Driven Bank Fund (the Fund) will be established to support Minority Depository Institutions (MDI) and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) banks through direct investment, market development and other technical support services. The Fund seeks to improve bank sustainability, promote an equitable economy, and address chronic racial gaps in access to financial services.

Microsoft Corporation stock is now -28.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MSFT Stock saw the intraday high of $239.96 and lowest of $236.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 343.13, which means current price is +12.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 30.03M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 21923642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $296.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $354 to $325. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on MSFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 6.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 40.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has MSFT stock performed recently?

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, MSFT shares dropped by -6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 240.87, while it was recorded at 238.21 for the last single week of trading, and 261.00 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 13.01%.

Insider trade positions for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $1,248,877 million, or 72.40% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 634,238,715, which is approximately 0.976% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 518,843,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.43 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $70.87 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly 0.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 2,257 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 159,775,645 shares. Additionally, 1,949 investors decreased positions by around 121,168,021 shares, while 365 investors held positions by with 4,926,614,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,207,558,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,262,182 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 8,114,543 shares during the same period.