Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell -64.22% so far this year. What now?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $120.42 during the day while it closed the day at $120.34. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Climate Talks – Episode 06: Both People and Planet.

What does a sustainable future look like? In this episode, we’re breaking down why a truly sustainable future needs to be not only climate secure, but equitable and just for all. What does the industrialized world owe to developing nations for the climate devastation their economies have caused? On an individual scale, what do we owe each other as neighbors on this shared planet? How can finding community be an antidote for despair and help strengthen us as we walk into this uncertain future together? Joining us to unpack these questions and more are Kristy Drutman of Brown Girl Green, and Wawa Gatheru of Black Girl Environmentalist, two young environmental activists who are devoting their lives to this work. Plus, Sophia Li signs off on this season of Climate Talks with one last call to action.

Meta Platforms Inc. stock has also gained 2.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, META stock has declined by -11.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.80% and lost -64.22% year-on date.

The market cap for META stock reached $318.88 billion, with 2.68 billion shares outstanding and 2.24 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.15M shares, META reached a trading volume of 19508923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $152.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. On October 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for META shares from 205 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 4.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 12.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

META stock trade performance evaluation

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.21, while it was recorded at 118.23 for the last single week of trading, and 160.71 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $195,773 million, or 75.20% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 181,346,878, which is approximately 0.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 150,686,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.13 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $13.87 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -0.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,243 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 77,267,405 shares. Additionally, 1,675 investors decreased positions by around 109,867,935 shares, while 275 investors held positions by with 1,439,700,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,626,835,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,946,993 shares, while 308 institutional investors sold positions of 7,065,457 shares during the same period.