Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] Revenue clocked in at $1.57 billion, down -52.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] loss -0.80% or -0.09 points to close at $11.14 with a heavy trading volume of 7980489 shares. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 Per Share.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock to be paid on January 12, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 8, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $11.15, the shares rose to $11.2699 and dropped to $11.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MPW points out that the company has recorded -28.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.87M shares, MPW reached to a volume of 7980489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $15.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $18, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on MPW stock. On April 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MPW shares from 25 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for MPW stock

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -15.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.44 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.78, while it was recorded at 11.18 for the last single week of trading, and 15.22 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.24 and a Gross Margin at +76.67. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.50.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. go to 6.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $5,395 million, or 84.10% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,449,640, which is approximately 0.634% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,524,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $785.65 million in MPW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $394.97 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly -0.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 50,041,651 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 49,742,041 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 384,498,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 484,282,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,879,719 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 7,293,806 shares during the same period.