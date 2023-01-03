Market cap of Transocean Ltd. [RIG] reaches 3.29B – now what?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] closed the trading session at $4.56 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.49, while the highest price level was $4.59. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Transocean Ltd. Announces $1.04 Billion in Contract Awards for Two Ultra-Deepwater Drillships.

Deepwater Corcovado was awarded a four-year contract, which contributes an estimated $583 million in backlog and is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2023 in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 65.22 percent and weekly performance of 2.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 84.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.88M shares, RIG reached to a volume of 9513041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $5.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 43.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

RIG stock trade performance evaluation

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.20 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 3.75 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.96 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Transocean Ltd. [RIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Transocean Ltd. go to 4.80%.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,804 million, or 56.60% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,315,980, which is approximately 9.367% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 46,953,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.11 million in RIG stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $126.31 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 19.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 50,489,083 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 35,281,840 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 309,788,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,559,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,948,219 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,619,670 shares during the same period.