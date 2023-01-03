Market cap of Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO] reaches 10.68M – now what?

Silo Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SILO] loss -1.75% or -0.06 points to close at $3.36 with a heavy trading volume of 23359652 shares. The company report on December 30, 2022 that Silo Pharma Announces Positive Study Results of SPU- 21 for Arthritis.

It opened the trading session at $4.85, the shares rose to $6.56 and dropped to $3.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SILO points out that the company has recorded -38.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 74.45K shares, SILO reached to a volume of 23359652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silo Pharma Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SILO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 148.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90.

Trading performance analysis for SILO stock

Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, SILO shares dropped by -5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SILO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.03 for Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.53, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.35 for the last 200 days.

Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3850.95 and a Gross Margin at -461.47. Silo Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5833.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 69.77.

Silo Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 41.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.60% of SILO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SILO stocks are: FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC with ownership of 26,861, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; SHAY CAPITAL LLC, holding 17,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57000.0 in SILO stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $23000.0 in SILO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Silo Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:SILO] by around 50,767 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SILO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,767 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.