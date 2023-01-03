Market cap of OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] reaches 348.58M – now what?

OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] traded at a high on 12/30/22, posting a 0.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.82. The company report on December 1, 2022 that OraSure Technologies Continues its Dedication to Ending the HIV Epidemic.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Company to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell in New York City in Observation of World AIDS Day.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 326833 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OraSure Technologies Inc. stands at 3.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.95%.

The market cap for OSUR stock reached $348.58 million, with 72.62 million shares outstanding and 69.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 536.50K shares, OSUR reached a trading volume of 326833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSUR shares is $5.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for OraSure Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for OraSure Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on OSUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OraSure Technologies Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

How has OSUR stock performed recently?

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, OSUR shares dropped by -4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.51 for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.76, while it was recorded at 4.71 for the last single week of trading, and 4.53 for the last 200 days.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.99 and a Gross Margin at +50.33. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.02.

OraSure Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OraSure Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]

There are presently around $301 million, or 87.90% of OSUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSUR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,402,819, which is approximately -1.595% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,115,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.66 million in OSUR stocks shares; and CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $20.48 million in OSUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OraSure Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OSUR] by around 7,607,277 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 10,540,334 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 44,302,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,449,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSUR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,883,911 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,219,468 shares during the same period.