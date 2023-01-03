Market cap of Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] reaches 8.86B – now what?

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] loss -31.00% or -18.26 points to close at $40.65 with a heavy trading volume of 26815839 shares. The company report on December 30, 2022 that Futu Provides Regulatory Update in China.

Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today makes the following announcement:.

Futu noted that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the “CSRC”) posted an announcement on December 30, 2022 relating to the Company’s cross-border operations in mainland China. Futu will fully cooperate with the CSRC and take all necessary measures to review its cross-border operations in mainland China and to comply with all applicable rules and regulations.

It opened the trading session at $44.30, the shares rose to $49.00 and dropped to $39.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUTU points out that the company has recorded -22.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -91.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, FUTU reached to a volume of 26815839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $62.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $61 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $62, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on FUTU stock. On September 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FUTU shares from 27 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 5.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.06.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.89. With this latest performance, FUTU shares dropped by -33.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.20 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.02, while it was recorded at 56.76 for the last single week of trading, and 43.14 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.03 and a Gross Margin at +86.66. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.25.

Futu Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 1.57%.

There are presently around $1,226 million, or 35.40% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 4,160,002, which is approximately -9.272% of the company’s market cap and around 7.83% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 3,777,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.57 million in FUTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $115.3 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 4.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 5,035,433 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 4,686,801 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 20,436,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,158,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,166,471 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 997,700 shares during the same period.