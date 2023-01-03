Market cap of Citigroup Inc. [C] reaches 87.47B – now what?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.16% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.82%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Citi Velocity Ranked No. 1 for Web-Based Analytics in Institutional Investor’s 2022 Global Fixed Income Research Poll.

Citi Velocity, Citi’s flagship platform for institutional clients, has been ranked no. 1 for Web-Based Analytics in Institutional Investor’s 2022 Global Fixed Income Research Poll for the fourth consecutive year.

“Citi Velocity is one of the most widely respected client portals for content, data, analytics, and trading in our industry. We are proud of the platform and its continued evolution. With an ever-changing market landscape, we will remain proactive in our efforts to be at the forefront of the industry and deliver the best of Citi to our clients,” said Cris Rosenberg, Global Head of Citi Velocity.

Over the last 12 months, C stock dropped by -25.15%. The one-year Citigroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.27. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $87.47 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.06M shares, C stock reached a trading volume of 11773791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $56.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $54 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 515.54.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.11, while it was recorded at 44.73 for the last single week of trading, and 48.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -11.80%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62,485 million, or 73.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,678,243, which is approximately 0.801% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 158,308,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.16 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.87 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -0.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citigroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 789 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 76,121,272 shares. Additionally, 738 investors decreased positions by around 80,195,361 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 1,225,182,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,381,499,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,022,911 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 5,761,992 shares during the same period.