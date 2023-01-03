Market Analysts see Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gaining to $41. Time to buy?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] traded at a high on 12/30/22, posting a 0.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.67. The company report on December 16, 2022 that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CUSTOMER SERVICE EMPLOYEES APPROVE NEW FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), representing the more than 8,000 Customer Service Employees at Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV), announced today their members voted in favor of a new, five-year contract.

“Our Employees work hard to take care of our Customers every day, and that’s even more evident during this busy holiday travel season,” said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. “I’m extremely pleased we can reward them with this new contract, which demonstrates the value they bring to Southwest and is designed to give us additional efficiencies to operate our airline.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8932189 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Southwest Airlines Co. stands at 3.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.05%.

The market cap for LUV stock reached $19.82 billion, with 593.00 million shares outstanding and 591.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 8932189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $49.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on LUV stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LUV shares from 57 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has LUV stock performed recently?

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -15.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.48 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.01, while it was recorded at 33.85 for the last single week of trading, and 39.09 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.82 and a Gross Margin at +7.34. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.61.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $15,049 million, or 76.10% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,861,508, which is approximately 0.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 52,741,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.35 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly 0.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 41,177,106 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 47,188,674 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 358,592,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 446,957,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,681,673 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 2,438,574 shares during the same period.