Market Analysts see NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] gaining to $230. Time to buy?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] closed the trading session at $146.14 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $142.33, while the highest price level was $146.2899. The company report on December 14, 2022 that NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community.

NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:.

J.P. Morgan 21st Annual Tech/Auto Forum (During the 2023 International CES)Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, 7:50 a.m. Pacific time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.31 percent and weekly performance of -4.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 51.36M shares, NVDA reached to a volume of 31008579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $195.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Reduce. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. On November 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 205 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 7.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 81.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

NVDA stock trade performance evaluation

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73. With this latest performance, NVDA shares dropped by -13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.55 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.19, while it was recorded at 145.16 for the last single week of trading, and 170.18 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.67 and a Gross Margin at +64.93. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.73.

NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 21.30%.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $226,862 million, or 65.90% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 203,747,246, which is approximately 1.155% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 176,405,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.78 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $20.41 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -0.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NVIDIA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,317 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 67,228,709 shares. Additionally, 1,379 investors decreased positions by around 76,171,597 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 1,408,961,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,552,361,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,578,927 shares, while 237 institutional investors sold positions of 5,604,038 shares during the same period.