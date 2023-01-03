Market Analysts see Intel Corporation [INTC] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] price surged by 0.84 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Media Alert: Intel Hosts 4th Gen Xeon Scalable and Max Series Launch.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On Jan. 10, Intel shows how 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable and Max Series drive impact for customers.

On Jan. 10, Intel will officially welcome to market the 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and the Intel Xeon CPU Max Series, as well as the Intel Data Center GPU Max Series for high performance computing (HPC) and AI.

A sum of 30983394 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 40.34M shares. Intel Corporation shares reached a high of $26.46 and dropped to a low of $25.80 until finishing in the latest session at $26.43.

The one-year INTC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.1. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $31.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on INTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corporation [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.21 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.17, while it was recorded at 26.04 for the last single week of trading, and 35.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.68 and a Gross Margin at +55.18. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.36.

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Intel Corporation [INTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65,623 million, or 62.50% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 361,644,210, which is approximately 1.074% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 338,822,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.96 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.76 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly 2.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,112 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 149,911,766 shares. Additionally, 1,451 investors decreased positions by around 197,535,517 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 2,135,462,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,482,909,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,535,525 shares, while 310 institutional investors sold positions of 36,718,848 shares during the same period.