Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] moved up 1.08: Why It’s Important

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] jumped around 0.29 points on Friday, while shares priced at $27.07 at the close of the session, up 1.08%. The company report on December 27, 2022 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Marathon Oil Corporation/.

In the news release, Marathon Oil Completes Eagle Ford Acquisition, issued 27-Dec-2022 by Marathon Oil Corporation over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in the 3rd paragraph, “67 net boepd (22 net bopd of oil)” should instead read “67,000 net boepd (22,000 net bopd of oil)”. The complete, corrected release follows:.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) today announced the completion of its acquisition of the Eagle Ford assets of Ensign Natural Resources for a total cash consideration of $3.0 billion after taking into account closing adjustments. The acquisition was previously announced on November 2, 2022.

Marathon Oil Corporation stock is now 64.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRO Stock saw the intraday high of $27.1388 and lowest of $26.5101 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.42, which means current price is +65.04% above from all time high which was touched on 11/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.07M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 7192956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $34.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $31 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has MRO stock performed recently?

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, MRO shares dropped by -11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.96 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.45, while it was recorded at 27.10 for the last single week of trading, and 26.38 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.26 and a Gross Margin at +38.17. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.41.

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to 33.27%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $13,596 million, or 79.30% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,869,325, which is approximately -2.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,589,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.26 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -1.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 27,353,161 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 79,527,645 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 395,361,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502,242,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,245,325 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,067,918 shares during the same period.