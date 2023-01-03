LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] Revenue clocked in at $326.60 million, down -35.85% YTD: What’s Next?

LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE: LXP] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.15 during the day while it closed the day at $10.02. The company report on November 3, 2022 that LXP Industrial Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Raises Common Share Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 by 4.2%.

LXP Industrial Trust stock has also loss -2.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LXP stock has inclined by 9.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.05% and lost -35.85% year-on date.

The market cap for LXP stock reached $2.80 billion, with 277.54 million shares outstanding and 269.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, LXP reached a trading volume of 7058033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for LXP Industrial Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for LXP Industrial Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LXP Industrial Trust is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 73.84.

LXP stock trade performance evaluation

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, LXP shares dropped by -6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.47 for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.19, while it was recorded at 10.19 for the last single week of trading, and 11.07 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP Industrial Trust go to 5.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,711 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,954,068, which is approximately -3.799% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,648,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $457.4 million in LXP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $382.62 million in LXP stock with ownership of nearly -2.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE:LXP] by around 13,433,632 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 17,907,711 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 239,235,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,576,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,969,315 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,850,497 shares during the same period.