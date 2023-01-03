Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] is -97.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] gained 2.76% or 0.0 points to close at $0.13 with a heavy trading volume of 12364583 shares. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Wheels One Now Available for Preorder.

The newest vehicle by Wheels, part of Helbiz, features industry leading technology and is available to individual purchase from today.

Wheels, a Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) company, has launched today the preorder site for the Wheels One. Purchasable at helbiz.com/wheelsone, this is the first time any of Wheels’ unique devices has been available for private ownership. The Wheels One features industry leading technology and capabilities and will begin to ship to customers by the end of Q2 2023. The vehicle will cost $1699 + VAT at launch and $100 at pre-order.

It opened the trading session at $0.1255, the shares rose to $0.139 and dropped to $0.1252, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HLBZ points out that the company has recorded -80.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.98M shares, HLBZ reached to a volume of 12364583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.67. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares dropped by -40.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.23 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2101, while it was recorded at 0.1297 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9108 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.40% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 1,918,282, which is approximately 104.073% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 492,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64000.0 in HLBZ stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $30000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 2,029,883 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 281,915 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 946,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,258,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 541,387 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 276,805 shares during the same period.