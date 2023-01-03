Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] moved up 0.69: Why It’s Important

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ULCC] jumped around 0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.27 at the close of the session, up 0.69%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Orlando’s Most Loved Animal, SEA LIFE Aquarium Orlando’s Ted the Turtle, Makes Debut on New Frontier Airlines Plane Tail.

Frontier Airlines launches Friends Fly Free sale today with free companion travel to Orlando in January and February.

Frontier Airlines unveiled a new plane at Orlando International Airport (MCO) featuring SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium’s Ted the Turtle on Monday. Together with Visit Orlando, SEA LIFE Orlando and Frontier Airlines partnered for an in-terminal flight celebration to promote animal conservation and visitation to the Orlando region.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock is now -24.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ULCC Stock saw the intraday high of $10.28 and lowest of $9.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.25, which means current price is +25.40% above from all time high which was touched on 08/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 860.03K shares, ULCC reached a trading volume of 421003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $18.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ULCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

How has ULCC stock performed recently?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, ULCC shares dropped by -21.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.39 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.13, while it was recorded at 10.21 for the last single week of trading, and 11.35 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.43 and a Gross Margin at -17.14. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.62.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]

There are presently around $2,265 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: INDIGO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 178,834,034, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC, holding 5,146,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.86 million in ULCC stocks shares; and ANCIENT ART, L.P., currently with $48.84 million in ULCC stock with ownership of nearly -6.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

61 institutional holders increased their position in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ULCC] by around 4,131,110 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 15,247,176 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 201,174,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,552,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ULCC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,906,239 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,439,495 shares during the same period.