Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell -94.54% so far this year. What now?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.29 at the close of the session, down -1.06%. The company report on January 2, 2023 that Faraday Future to Showcase FF 91 Futurist at 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

FF 91 Futurist will be on display alongside Innovusion’s LiDAR portfolio for autonomous driving.

New leadership and expected funding to kickstart FF 91 Futurist production, targeted for March of 2023.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock is now -94.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FFIE Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3173 and lowest of $0.279 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.85, which means current price is +18.49% above from all time high which was touched on 07/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 30.18M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 26885084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has FFIE stock performed recently?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.27. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -9.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.22 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4311, while it was recorded at 0.3144 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1821 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]

There are presently around $14 million, or 12.50% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,162,172, which is approximately 8.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,983,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 million in FFIE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.25 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly 15.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 14,673,031 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 32,599,363 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 579,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,851,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,930,672 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 27,903,801 shares during the same period.