Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA] is -76.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DRMA] closed the trading session at $0.41 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3415, while the highest price level was $0.54. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Dermata Announces Topline Results from DMT310 Phase 2 Clinical Trial for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Rosacea.

– Data supportive of DMT310 as a treatment for inflammatory skin diseases, but rosacea study did not meet primary endpoints -.

– DMT310 produced no serious adverse events related to treatment -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -76.49 percent and weekly performance of 129.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -36.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 841.97K shares, DRMA reached to a volume of 45216101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRMA shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

DRMA stock trade performance evaluation

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 129.65. With this latest performance, DRMA shares dropped by -36.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4914, while it was recorded at 0.2348 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7066 for the last 200 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -228.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -129.24.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.60% of DRMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRMA stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 70,808, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 26,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in DRMA stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $10000.0 in DRMA stock with ownership of nearly 121.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:DRMA] by around 121,359 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 778,076 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 702,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRMA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 104,373 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 778,054 shares during the same period.