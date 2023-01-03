CS Disco Inc. [LAW] Is Currently 0.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CS Disco Inc. [NYSE: LAW] closed the trading session at $6.32 on 12/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.145, while the highest price level was $6.36. The company report on November 10, 2022 that DISCO Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Total Revenue of $34.5 Million, a Year-over-Year Increase of 15%.

CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -82.32 percent and weekly performance of -0.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -67.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 344.72K shares, LAW reached to a volume of 327087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CS Disco Inc. [LAW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAW shares is $14.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for CS Disco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for CS Disco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $25, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on LAW stock. On August 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LAW shares from 35 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CS Disco Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

LAW stock trade performance evaluation

CS Disco Inc. [LAW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, LAW shares dropped by -19.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.36 for CS Disco Inc. [LAW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.15, while it was recorded at 6.08 for the last single week of trading, and 18.29 for the last 200 days.

CS Disco Inc. [LAW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CS Disco Inc. [LAW] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.84 and a Gross Margin at +72.80. CS Disco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.31.

CS Disco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CS Disco Inc. [LAW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS Disco Inc. go to 32.70%.

CS Disco Inc. [LAW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $232 million, or 86.80% of LAW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAW stocks are: DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC with ownership of 8,652,826, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; STEPHENS GROUP, LLC, holding 7,796,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.27 million in LAW stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $23.19 million in LAW stock with ownership of nearly 67.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CS Disco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in CS Disco Inc. [NYSE:LAW] by around 4,786,255 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 5,722,143 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 26,168,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,676,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAW stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,219 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,735,196 shares during the same period.