Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] moved down -2.56: Why It’s Important

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] loss -2.56% on the last trading session, reaching $3.04 price per share at the time. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Credit Suisse Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit Suisse X-Links® Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”).

On December 1, 2022, Credit Suisse announced expected coupon payments for the following ETNs:.

Credit Suisse Group AG represents 4.40 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.15 billion with the latest information. CS stock price has been found in the range of $3.03 to $3.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.64M shares, CS reached a trading volume of 16798746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $3.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 98.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CS stock

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, CS shares dropped by -4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.32 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 3.08 for the last single week of trading, and 5.46 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credit Suisse Group AG go to 1.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]

There are presently around $261 million, or 2.80% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 26,414,081, which is approximately -2.013% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,413,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.5 million in CS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $17.64 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 6.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

100 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 23,913,425 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 18,818,958 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 42,980,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,712,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,945,152 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 7,484,150 shares during the same period.