China Renaissance slashes price target on UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] – find out why.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] loss -28.51% on the last trading session, reaching $3.41 price per share at the time. The company report on November 23, 2022 that UP Fintech posts US$55.41 million for 2022 Q3 revenue.

About one-fifth of new customers with deposits are from Australia and New Zealand, indicating growing local recognition.

Average net deposit of newly acquired clients surpasses US$11,000 in Singapore, a sign of deepening trust.

UP Fintech Holding Limited represents 153.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $734.41 million with the latest information. TIGR stock price has been found in the range of $3.35 to $3.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, TIGR reached a trading volume of 15026500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $6.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for UP Fintech Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21.10, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on TIGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

Trading performance analysis for TIGR stock

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.39. With this latest performance, TIGR shares dropped by -34.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.24 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.58, while it was recorded at 4.56 for the last single week of trading, and 4.21 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.68 and a Gross Margin at +80.77. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.53.

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]

There are presently around $25 million, or 5.00% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,049,388, which is approximately 5.553% of the company’s market cap and around 22.42% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 1,246,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.25 million in TIGR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.33 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly 2.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 802,790 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,207,947 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,228,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,238,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 179,360 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 489,045 shares during the same period.